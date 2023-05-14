Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 743 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 1.6% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $22,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:MA opened at $381.92 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $276.87 and a one year high of $390.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $362.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $365.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $357.87.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $405.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $392.00 to $404.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $418.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Hai Ling sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.31, for a total value of $2,928,868.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,789.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy H. Murphy sold 27,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total transaction of $10,267,392.33. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,600.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 298,667 shares of company stock worth $114,105,971. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments, and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial, and payment programs. The company was founded in November 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

