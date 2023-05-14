Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 489 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BMY. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 481 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 50,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $3,378,818.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,182.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of BMY stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52 week low of $65.28 and a 52 week high of $81.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.50 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 51.75%. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

