Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 310 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Accenture makes up approximately 1.4% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Accenture were worth $18,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Accenture by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 73.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ACN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Accenture Price Performance

Shares of ACN opened at $277.19 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 1-year low of $242.80 and a 1-year high of $322.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $271.54 and a 200 day moving average of $276.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

