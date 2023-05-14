Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 1,061 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Trust Co. of Vermont lessened its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,221 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,061 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 342.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on IBM. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Edward Jones lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $122.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.65 and a 200-day moving average of $135.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The firm has a market cap of $111.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.36, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.85.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 337.06%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

