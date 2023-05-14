Trust Co. of Vermont Purchases 1,927 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,939 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in NIKE were worth $11,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in NIKE by 487.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,151,470 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $178,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,322 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 81.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,781,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $314,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698,312 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 221.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,046,445 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $275,368,000 after buying an additional 1,409,913 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of NIKE by 260.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,722,300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $143,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after purchasing an additional 984,780 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE opened at $120.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $184.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.39.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. NIKE’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

