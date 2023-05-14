Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,624 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $6,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,237,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,731,401,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921,850 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1,098.9% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,739,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,740,000 after acquiring an additional 8,927,502 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 35,249.1% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,178,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,710,000 after acquiring an additional 2,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 194.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,107,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,392,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,242 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.70 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.75.
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile
Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).
