Trust Co. of Vermont Decreases Holdings in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Trust Co. of Vermont trimmed its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals makes up 1.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $13,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 232.6% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 21.9% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $278.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $284.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.32. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $218.88 and a fifty-two week high of $328.56.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 16.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several research reports. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $315.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $339.00 to $329.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.55.

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

