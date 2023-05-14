Trust Co. of Vermont Buys 1,212 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 64,331 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and makes up 1.2% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $16,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 105.6% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $252.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $248.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $215.90 and a 1-year high of $269.06.

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is presently 68.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $260.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

