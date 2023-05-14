Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by First Eagle Investment Management LLC

First Eagle Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 10,500 shares during the quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Trinity Industries worth $2,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Trinity Industries by 9.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,460,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $287,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166,966 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,515,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,159,000 after buying an additional 849,142 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,063,000 after purchasing an additional 815,420 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trinity Industries by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,882,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,536,000 after purchasing an additional 226,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trinity Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,644,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trinity Industries

In other news, Director Todd Maclin purchased 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.19 per share, for a total transaction of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 4,500 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.19 per share, with a total value of $95,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,548 shares in the company, valued at $583,742.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jean Savage acquired 4,300 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.19 per share, with a total value of $99,717.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 194,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,502,941.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,285 shares of company stock worth $295,043. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:TRN opened at $20.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.07 and a twelve month high of $31.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 1.38.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.25). Trinity Industries had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 6.61%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 133.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Trinity Industries from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Stephens decreased their target price on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. TheStreet cut Trinity Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Trinity Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Trinity Industries Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

