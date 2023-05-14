Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) Short Interest Update

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,290,000 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the April 15th total of 1,740,000 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 429,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMCI shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Treace Medical Concepts in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Treace Medical Concepts from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Treace Medical Concepts presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

Treace Medical Concepts Stock Performance

Shares of TMCI stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.16. 255,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,067. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.95 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 4.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85. Treace Medical Concepts has a 52 week low of $13.19 and a 52 week high of $27.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Treace Medical Concepts ( NASDAQ:TMCI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $49.77 million during the quarter. Treace Medical Concepts had a negative net margin of 30.48% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Treace Medical Concepts will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark Hair sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $25,386.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,110 shares in the company, valued at $661,755.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Treace Medical Concepts news, CFO Mark Hair sold 1,040 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total value of $25,386.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $661,755.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James T. Treace sold 10,000 shares of Treace Medical Concepts stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $252,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 861,441 shares in the company, valued at $21,742,770.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 421,191 shares of company stock worth $10,042,034 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Treace Medical Concepts

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in Treace Medical Concepts by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 945,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,748,000 after purchasing an additional 34,464 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 69.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 494,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,908,000 after acquiring an additional 203,260 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 530,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,705,000 after acquiring an additional 31,812 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Treace Medical Concepts by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,188,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,318,000 after acquiring an additional 67,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.17% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

