Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG) Critical Survey

Transphorm (OTCMKTS:TGAN – Get Rating) and e.Digital (OTCMKTS:EDIG – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Transphorm and e.Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transphorm 0 1 1 0 2.50 e.Digital 0 0 0 0 N/A

Transphorm presently has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 107.77%. Given Transphorm’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Transphorm is more favorable than e.Digital.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

64.2% of Transphorm shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Transphorm shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of e.Digital shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Transphorm has a beta of 0.49, meaning that its stock price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, e.Digital has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its stock price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Transphorm and e.Digital’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transphorm $18.25 million 12.14 -$10.23 million ($0.47) -7.94 e.Digital $700,000.00 0.04 -$1.27 million N/A N/A

e.Digital has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Transphorm.

Profitability

This table compares Transphorm and e.Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transphorm -146.92% -72.87% -45.74% e.Digital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Transphorm beats e.Digital on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Transphorm

Transphorm, Inc., a semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and sells gallium nitride (GaN) semiconductor components for use in power conversion in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and Europe. The company's products include GaN field effect transistors in various packages. Its GaN devices allows customers to design power systems creating functional value in various end products, including smartphone power adapters/fast-chargers, power supplies for datacenter servers/communication, industrial power converters, chargers/converters/inverters for electric vehicles, and other applications. The company offers its products through regional distributors and sales representatives. Transphorm, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Goleta, California.

About e.Digital

e.Digital Corporation engages in developing and marketing an intellectual property portfolio of context and interpersonal awareness systems, advanced data security technologies, secure communication technologies, and other technologies. It is involved in licensing and enforcing its Nunchi portfolio of patents related to context and interpersonal awareness systems; microSignet data security technology based on characteristics in semi-conductors; Synap security system, method, and apparatus to solve the issues of encryption key generation and exchange; and other technologies. The company was formerly known as Norris Communications, Inc. and changed its name to e.Digital Corporation in January 1999. e.Digital Corporation was founded in 1988 and is based in San Diego, California.

