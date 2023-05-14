Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Truist Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Trade Desk from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Trade Desk from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Trade Desk from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $71.16.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of Trade Desk stock opened at $62.30 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $76.75. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 623.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.80.

Insider Activity

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Trade Desk had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 2.86%. The company had revenue of $490.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.24 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $28,951,359.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,571,323.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 2,999 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $182,729.07. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,329,685.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Randall Pickles sold 477,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $28,951,359.98. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 470,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,571,323.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 962,769 shares of company stock valued at $58,223,655. 10.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trade Desk

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,946,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 32.8% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 43.0% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 4,276 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 8.5% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 103,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 8,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 11.2% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 657,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,550,000 after acquiring an additional 66,179 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.04% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Featured Articles

