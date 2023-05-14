Torah Network (VP) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $42.83 Million

Torah Network (VP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. One Torah Network token can currently be bought for approximately $6.45 or 0.00023802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Torah Network has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. Torah Network has a market capitalization of $42.83 million and $140,438.18 worth of Torah Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Torah Network was first traded on November 9th, 2021. Torah Network’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,638,670 tokens. The official website for Torah Network is torah.ink/index.html. Torah Network’s official Twitter account is @torah1network. Torah Network’s official message board is medium.com/@torahnetwork/torah-vortex-node-deployment-tutorial-da457c7679b8.

According to CryptoCompare, “Torah Network (VP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Torah Network has a current supply of 90,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Torah Network is 6.46378957 USD and is down -0.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $180,487.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://torah.ink/index.html.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Torah Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Torah Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Torah Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

