TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Short Interest Update

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 35.3% from the April 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
TILT Stock Down 16.4 %
OTCMKTS:TLLTF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.05. 212,376 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,532. TILT has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.07.
About TILT
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TILT (TLLTF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.