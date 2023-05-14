Thunder Brawl Trading Down 20.8% Over Last Week (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 14th. One Thunder Brawl token can currently be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Brawl has traded down 20.8% against the US dollar. Thunder Brawl has a market capitalization of $531,092.77 and $66,554.88 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s launch date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official website is thunderbrawl.game. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00280188 USD and is down -6.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $51,129.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Brawl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

