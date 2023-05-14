Thunder Brawl One Day Volume Reaches $44,175.96 (THB)

Thunder Brawl (THB) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 13th. In the last seven days, Thunder Brawl has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Thunder Brawl token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thunder Brawl has a total market capitalization of $506,969.42 and approximately $44,175.96 worth of Thunder Brawl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Thunder Brawl Token Profile

Thunder Brawl’s genesis date was January 9th, 2022. Thunder Brawl’s official Twitter account is @thb_crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Thunder Brawl is thunderbrawl.game.

Thunder Brawl Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thunder Brawl (THB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Thunder Brawl has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Thunder Brawl is 0.00300176 USD and is down -9.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 40 active market(s) with $13,555.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thunderbrawl.game/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Brawl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Brawl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thunder Brawl using one of the exchanges listed above.

