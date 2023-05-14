THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

THG Plc (OTCMKTS:THGPF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,632,700 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the April 15th total of 3,618,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

THG Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:THGPF remained flat at C$0.64 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.62. THG has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$0.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of THG from GBX 47 ($0.59) to GBX 50 ($0.63) in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$62.00.

THG Company Profile

THG Plc operates as an e-commerce technology company in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates pure-play sites, such as Lookfantastic, Cult Beauty, and Dermstore that offers approximately 1,300 premium brands across the skincare, haircare, cosmetics, and fragrance categories; Myprotein, a D2C sport nutrition provider that offers products across various categories, including vegan, protein, vitamin, athleisure, and healthy snacks; and THG Ingenuity, an end-to-end platform that powers businesses and brands, which offers hosting, analytics, fraud detection, logistics, and warehousing services, as well as digital brand management, including marketing, translation, and global customer services.

