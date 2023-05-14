Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Nicolet Bankshares Inc.

Nicolet Bankshares Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,431 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 27 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,166,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,314,735,000 after purchasing an additional 406,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,689,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,565,540,000 after purchasing an additional 256,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,158,876 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,200,398,000 after purchasing an additional 135,437 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 46,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,199,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,115,564,000 after acquiring an additional 153,451 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $524.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $558.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $553.79.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.96, for a total transaction of $915,136.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,614,111.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,700 shares of company stock worth $11,306,723 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $690.00 to $711.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $627.91.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading

