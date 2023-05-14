The St. Joe Company Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:JOE)

The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th.

St. Joe Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE JOE opened at $42.37 on Friday. St. Joe has a twelve month low of $31.11 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 36.53 and a beta of 1.27.

Get St. Joe alerts:

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $61.60 million for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at St. Joe

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $51,732.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at $911,241,548.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other St. Joe news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total transaction of $5,703,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 42.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On St. Joe

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JOE. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,912,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,584,000 after acquiring an additional 561,323 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in St. Joe during the 4th quarter valued at $12,836,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in St. Joe by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,252,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,239,000 after acquiring an additional 166,505 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 1,037.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 125,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 114,807 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 60.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 244,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,684,000 after purchasing an additional 92,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

Further Reading

