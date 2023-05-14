The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Update

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the April 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of The New America High Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 7.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 13.6% in the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 14,484 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The New America High Income Fund by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares during the period. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HYB traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $6.65. 16,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 71,897. The New America High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.24 and a 12 month high of $7.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.78.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About The New America High Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th.

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

