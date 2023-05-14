The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

The Lion Electric Company (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Northland Capmk dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Lion Electric in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.08). The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.56) EPS.

Lion Electric (TSE:LEV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.16) by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$63.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.62 million. Lion Electric had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 4.41%.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Separately, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lion Electric to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

TSE LEV opened at C$2.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$628.09 million, a P/E ratio of 23.42 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$2.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.21. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of C$2.25 and a 12-month high of C$7.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.85.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

