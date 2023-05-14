The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 22,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $5.18.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.89%.
The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.
