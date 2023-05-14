The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Inc. (NASDAQ:CUBA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a growth of 24.5% from the April 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Price Performance

Shares of The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.89. 22,712 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,318. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91. The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund has a 12-month low of $3.47 and a 12-month high of $5.18.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBA. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 626,151 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 49,689 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 223.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 180,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 124,344 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 65,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 25,912 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 24.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 41,943 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,002 shares in the last quarter. 13.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc operates as a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. It invests in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies. The company was founded on March 10, 1992 and is headquartered in Miami Beach, FL.

