The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,625,090 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 24,005 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.77% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $426,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. 89.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 34,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,711,751.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,446,348.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Adin M. Tooker sold 3,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $303,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,998,726.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,248. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG opened at $69.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.42. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.17 and a 1-year high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 29.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on HIG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

