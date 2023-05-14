The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Stifel Nicolaus from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

HAIN has been the subject of several other reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded The Hain Celestial Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.01. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.46. The Hain Celestial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAIN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.49% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

