The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lessened its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 212,517 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $62,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,368 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,951,611.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,938,775 shares of company stock valued at $567,462,983 over the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 0.4 %

GS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JMP Securities upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $429.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $319.50 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $349.70. The firm has a market cap of $106.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.40.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Articles

