The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Up 11.5% in April

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,700 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 250,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 1.1 %

NYSE:GAB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 457,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $6.91.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Equity Trust

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth about $5,109,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 18.2% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,799,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,467,000 after purchasing an additional 276,858 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $1,482,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the first quarter worth $838,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 508,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 126,534 shares during the period. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

