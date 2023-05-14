The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Up 11.5% in April

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 279,700 shares, a growth of 11.5% from the April 15th total of 250,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 418,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 1.1 %
NYSE:GAB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.42. The company had a trading volume of 457,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,249. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.68. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a 52 week low of $4.84 and a 52 week high of $6.91.
The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th.
About The Gabelli Equity Trust
The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.
