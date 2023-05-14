Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS) Short Interest Update

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the April 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Community Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 323.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 67,272 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 2,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Texas Community Bancshares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Texas Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Texas Community Bancshares Price Performance

Texas Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBS traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.50. 624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118. Texas Community Bancshares has a twelve month low of $9.38 and a twelve month high of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th.

Texas Community Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mineola Community Bank, S.S.B. that provides loans and banking services to consumers and commercial customers in Mineola, Texas and the surrounding area, and the Dallas Fort Worth Metroplex. It generates a selection of deposit accounts, including savings accounts, checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

