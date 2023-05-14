Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s 7th Largest Position

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,804,823 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 406,384 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.2% of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Tesla worth $468,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 97.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266 shares in the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 39,129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,379,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 169.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 10,658 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $4.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $167.98. The stock had a trading volume of 157,849,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,150,000. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $314.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $532.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.41, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $275.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.06.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.70, for a total transaction of $610,287.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,572 shares in the company, valued at $31,819,564.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 153,220 shares of company stock valued at $29,479,261. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

