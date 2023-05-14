Terra Classic Tops One Day Volume of $30.47 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 14th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $526.33 million and $30.47 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra Classic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded 5.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006962 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003289 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003431 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001051 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003037 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001520 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,852,090,794,568 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,504,732,667 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Terra Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.