Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2691 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Tencent’s previous dividend of $0.18.
Tencent Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $41.27 on Friday. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.30.
Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Tencent had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Tencent Company Profile
Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tencent (TCEHY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Tencent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tencent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.