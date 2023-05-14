Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Tencent Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, May 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.2691 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Tencent’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $41.27 on Friday. Tencent has a fifty-two week low of $24.75 and a fifty-two week high of $52.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.30.

Tencent (OTCMKTS:TCEHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Tencent had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 33.12%. The company had revenue of $20.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TCEHY. Loop Capital upgraded Tencent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Tencent from $400.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Tencent from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.50.

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides value-added services (VAS) and Online advertising services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, FinTech and Business Services, and Others segments. It offers online games and social network services; FinTech and cloud services, and online advertising services.

