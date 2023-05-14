Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF) Short Interest Up 15.5% in April

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,386,800 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the April 15th total of 1,201,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,733.5 days.

Telenor ASA Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS TELNF remained flat at $12.30 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.63. Telenor ASA has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $14.48.

Telenor ASA Company Profile

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services include mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, DNA-Finland, dtac-Thailand, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Other Units.

