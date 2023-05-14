TD Cowen Lowers Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Price Target to $12.00

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.
NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $267.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.86.
Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.
