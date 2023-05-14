TD Cowen Lowers Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) Price Target to $12.00

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by TD Cowen from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com reports. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Daseke from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Daseke Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DSKE opened at $5.91 on Wednesday. Daseke has a twelve month low of $4.69 and a twelve month high of $9.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The firm has a market cap of $267.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Daseke Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DSKE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 28.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 249,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,516,000 after buying an additional 55,473 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 248.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,689 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 42.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 617,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,216,000 after purchasing an additional 182,623 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Daseke during the first quarter worth approximately $481,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Daseke by 27,982.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 684,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 682,480 shares during the period. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Daseke, Inc engages in the provision of transportation and logistics solutions. It operates through the Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The Flatbed Solutions segment delivers its services through flatbed and retractable-sided transportation equipment to meet the needs of high-volume and time-sensitive shippers.

