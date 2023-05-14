Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.85-$3.90 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.70 billion-$6.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.64 billion.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on TPR. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Tapestry Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of TPR stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.93. Tapestry has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $47.48.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Tapestry had a return on equity of 36.58% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tapestry will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Tapestry by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $16,189,000 after acquiring an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Tapestry by 955.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

