Tangible Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,396.46 (TNGBL)

Tangible (TNGBL) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 13th. Tangible has a total market capitalization of $108.31 million and $2,396.46 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tangible token can currently be bought for approximately $3.33 or 0.00012384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Tangible has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tangible Token Profile

Tangible’s launch date was May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible. Tangible’s official website is www.tangible.store. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tangible

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 3.31900027 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $5,582.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tangible using one of the exchanges listed above.

