Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 784,300 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the April 15th total of 931,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Talaris Therapeutics

In other news, Director Suzanne Ildstad sold 21,753 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.16, for a total value of $46,986.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,883,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,228,120.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 153,432 shares of company stock valued at $330,543 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 163.0% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $783,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 114.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 238,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 127,103 shares during the period. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Talaris Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TALS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Talaris Therapeutics from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright cut shares of Talaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th.

NASDAQ TALS traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.75. 135,179 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,697. The firm has a market cap of $115.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.70. Talaris Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $9.47.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

