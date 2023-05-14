Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Up 25.4% in April

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,020,000 shares, an increase of 25.4% from the April 15th total of 5,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Take-Two Interactive Software

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 68,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.12, for a total value of $8,347,024.12. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 262,678 shares in the company, valued at $32,078,237.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Take-Two Interactive Software

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,874 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 73.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 161.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Trading Down 0.2 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $125.26. The stock had a trading volume of 886,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,790. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $90.00 and a 1 year high of $137.43.

Several research firms have recently commented on TTWO. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Wedbush cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $125.00 to $124.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.88.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

