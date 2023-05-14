Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Taisei Co. (OTCMKTS:TISCF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 383,900 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the April 15th total of 530,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3,839.0 days.

Taisei Stock Performance

TISCF remained flat at $33.08 during midday trading on Friday. Taisei has a 12-month low of $29.98 and a 12-month high of $33.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.66.

Taisei Company Profile

TAISEI Corp. engages in the construction and engineering business. It operates through the following segments: Civil Engineering, Construction, Development, and Others. The Civil Engineering segment covers infrastructure and engineering works such as tunnels, bridges, dams, and airports. The Construction segment deals with the construction of housing and buildings.

