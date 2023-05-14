Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX) PT Lowered to $31.00

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.86.

NASDAQ SNDX opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.60 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $23.40. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $13.27 and a 1 year high of $29.86.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:SNDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.02. Research analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Peter Ordentlich sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $646,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Briggs Morrison sold 52,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $1,190,800.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,845.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 183,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,000,684. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 46,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

