Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,911,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 229,416 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $194,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYF. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 11,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $401,323.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 71,664 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alberto Casellas sold 39,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $1,426,084.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 70,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,245.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $27.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.33 and a 200-day moving average of $33.11. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $26.59 and a 52 week high of $40.88.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SYF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.53.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm is also involved in managing credit products through the following sales platforms: Home and Auto, Digital, Diversified and Value, Health and Wellness, and Lifestyle. The company was founded on September 12, 2003 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

