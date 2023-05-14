Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Short Interest Update

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,790,000 shares, a growth of 14.8% from the April 15th total of 2,430,000 shares. Approximately 25.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 616,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.5 days.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Symbotic from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $20.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Symbotic in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.23.

SYM stock traded down $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.44. 465,323 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 513,714. Symbotic has a one year low of $8.75 and a one year high of $32.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93.

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). Symbotic had a negative net margin of 2.26% and a negative return on equity of 78.17%. The firm had revenue of $266.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($5.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 177.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Symbotic will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Michael David Dunn sold 2,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $65,561.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,419,414.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last three months, insiders have sold 49,326 shares of company stock worth $846,941. 41.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 458.4% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,791,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,828 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Symbotic by 21.0% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 913,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,866,000 after acquiring an additional 158,856 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Symbotic in the first quarter worth about $13,919,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Symbotic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,024,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Symbotic by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 508,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 178,589 shares during the period. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, provides robotics and technology to improve efficiency for retailers and wholesalers in the United States. The company offers Symbotic system, an end-to-end warehouse automation system for product distribution. It also designs, assemblies, and installs modular inventory management systems and performs configuration of embedded software.

