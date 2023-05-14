Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY) Short Interest Update

Swire Pacific Limited (OTCMKTS:SWRAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,800 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the April 15th total of 23,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Swire Pacific Trading Down 1.7 %

SWRAY stock opened at $7.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.02. Swire Pacific has a 12 month low of $5.38 and a 12 month high of $9.40.

Swire Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be given a $0.2157 dividend. This is an increase from Swire Pacific’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 4.51%.

About Swire Pacific

Swire Pacific Limited engages in property, aviation, beverages, marine, and trading and industrial businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, rest of Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company's Property division develops, owns, and operates mixed-use properties. This division's property investment portfolio comprises office and retail premises, serviced apartments, other luxury residential accommodations, and commercial mixed-use developments; and trading portfolio consists of residential properties.

