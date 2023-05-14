Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF) Short Interest Update

Swedencare AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWDCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 586,800 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the April 15th total of 731,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5,868.0 days.

Swedencare AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of Swedencare AB (publ) stock remained flat at C$3.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.72. Swedencare AB has a one year low of C$2.44 and a one year high of C$10.75.

About Swedencare AB (publ)

Swedencare AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells pet healthcare products. It offers ProDen PlaqueOff powder, a food supplement for cats and dogs, which reduce the formation of plaque and tartar; ProDen PlaqueOff dental bites, a pet dental product; ProDen PlaqueOff powder cat; ProDen PlaqueOff dental bones for dogs; ProDen PlaqueOff mini dental care bones, a chewy bone for smaller dogs; and ProDen PlaqueOff soft chews for dogs and cats.

