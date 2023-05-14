SushiSwap (SUSHI) Price Hits $0.90 on Exchanges

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. SushiSwap has a total market capitalization of $206.80 million and $11.60 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for approximately $0.90 or 0.00003323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar.

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 248,686,601 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,214,461 tokens. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SushiSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

