Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA) Short Interest Update

Surgalign Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,900 shares, an increase of 31.0% from the April 15th total of 92,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Surgalign in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Institutional Trading of Surgalign

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRGA. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Surgalign in the first quarter valued at $639,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at about $350,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Surgalign by 208.7% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 459,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 310,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Surgalign Price Performance

NASDAQ SRGA traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.01. 72,761 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,635. The company has a market cap of $9.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.68. Surgalign has a 1-year low of $0.99 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.88.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($5.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($4.43). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 983.11% and a negative net margin of 66.61%. The company had revenue of $20.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.73 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -2.59 EPS for the current year.

About Surgalign

(Get Rating)

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.