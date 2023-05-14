Superior Plus (TSE:SPB) Raised to “Outperform” at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.73 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. BMO Capital Markets set a C$12.50 price objective on shares of Superior Plus and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$13.06.

Superior Plus Stock Up 2.3 %

SPB stock opened at C$10.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.21 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.16. Superior Plus has a one year low of C$9.28 and a one year high of C$12.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$10.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$10.60.

Superior Plus Dividend Announcement

Superior Plus ( TSE:SPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported C$0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.06 billion. Superior Plus had a negative return on equity of 6.34% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Plus will post 0.5816389 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.94%. Superior Plus’s payout ratio is -126.32%.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

