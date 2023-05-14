Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Suncorp Group (OTCMKTS:SNMCY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Suncorp Group in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a buy rating for the company.

Suncorp Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SNMCY opened at $8.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.25. Suncorp Group has a twelve month low of $6.15 and a twelve month high of $9.25.

Suncorp Group Increases Dividend

About Suncorp Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th were given a $0.2086 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.5%. This is a positive change from Suncorp Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th.

Suncorp Group Limited provides insurance and banking products and services to retail, corporate, and commercial customers in Australia and New Zealand. The company operates through Insurance (Australia), Suncorp Bank, and Suncorp New Zealand segments. The Insurance (Australia) segment provides general insurance products and services, including home and contents, motor, marine, travel, commercial property, industrial special risk, public liability and professional indemnity, workers' compensation, and compulsory third-party products, as well as distributes life insurance products.

