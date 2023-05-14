Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Short Interest Up 29.1% in April

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 59,900 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the April 15th total of 46,400 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Insider Transactions at Summit Financial Group

In related news, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $199,012.50. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,398.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Joseph Hager bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.62 per share, for a total transaction of $58,860.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,860. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jason A. Kitzmiller bought 9,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $199,012.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $493,398.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 19,031 shares of company stock worth $409,682 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 12.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Summit Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMF. EJF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,919,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 740.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 58,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 51,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 717,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,323,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,383 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,388,000 after purchasing an additional 23,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 31.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Summit Financial Group Stock Down 2.1 %

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Summit Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

SMMF stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,404. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Summit Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.34 and a 52-week high of $30.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.93 million, a P/E ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.31.

Summit Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.74%.

About Summit Financial Group

Summit Financial Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking and insurance services. The company was founded on March 5, 1987 and is headquartered in Moorefield, WV.

