Substratum (SUB) Price Up 49% This Week

Substratum (SUB) traded down 18.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. In the last seven days, Substratum has traded 49% higher against the dollar. One Substratum token can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Substratum has a total market cap of $139,748.33 and $0.02 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00007436 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020651 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00025212 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00018616 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,917.91 or 1.00000349 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Substratum Token Profile

Substratum (SUB) is a token. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Substratum’s official website is substratum.net. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Substratum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum (SUB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Substratum has a current supply of 472,000,000 with 383,020,999.96 in circulation. The last known price of Substratum is 0.0004743 USD and is down -44.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $4.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://substratum.net/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Substratum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

