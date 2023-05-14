Substratum Price Down 1.2% This Week (SUB)

Substratum (SUB) traded 44.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 14th. Substratum has a market capitalization of $181,656.77 and approximately $4.46 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Substratum token can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007111 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00025125 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018459 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,849.00 or 1.00056238 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000921 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Substratum Profile

Substratum is a token. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 tokens. Substratum’s official Twitter account is @substratumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Substratum is https://reddit.com/r/substratumnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net.

Substratum Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Substratum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

