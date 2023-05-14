Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.14-$2.14 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.81 billion-$32.81 billion.

Subaru Stock Up 1.1 %

FUJHY opened at $8.32 on Friday. Subaru has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $9.64. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day moving average of $7.99. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.62.

Subaru (OTCMKTS:FUJHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Subaru had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Subaru will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Subaru

About Subaru

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FUJHY. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Subaru during the second quarter worth $111,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Subaru by 179.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Subaru in the first quarter worth $39,000.

Subaru Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, aircraft, engine parts, and industrial machines. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Automobile, Aerospace, and Others. The Automobile segment produces, repair, and sells passenger cars and automobile parts. The Aerospace segment manufactures, supplies, and repair airplanes, and aerospace-related machineries and components.

